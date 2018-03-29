Vanderhoof RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Devon Andrew Jacobs, 33, was spotted at a local convenience store alongside a woman early Wednesday morning, in a vehicle that appeared to be overweight.

Jacobs and the woman fled on foot once officers approached.

Police were able to arrest the woman, who also had an outstanding warrant, but were unsuccessful in capturing Jacobs.

During the investigation officers discovered stolen property in the back of the vehicle and are hoping to return it to the rightful owners.

If you have been a victim of property crime or know the location of Jacobs you are being asked to call the RCMP.