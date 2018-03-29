Matthew Good will not be performing tonight at the CN Centre.
The announcement was made last night by Arena Manager Glen Mikkelsen, who says the artist is still recovering in an Edmonton hospital.
Good collapsed on stage earlier this week while performing on stage in the Alberta capital and is dealing with pneumonia.
Our Lady Peace will now be the headline act while Ellevator kicks off the show.
The concert kicks off at 7:30PM.
