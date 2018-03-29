The Prince George RCMP are still looking for information regarding a homicide that took place 10 years ago.

On March 26th, 2007, the body of 44-year-old Shawn Halikowski was found near Hofferkamp Road, just off Highway 97.

According to police files, he wasn’t seen since March 11th of that year and authorities believe he did not pass away where he was found.

The investigation has been extensive, but officers believe there are residents with information related to this case.

Halikowski spent time with several people during the day he was last seen and one or more of them might know something about his death.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.