A snowy Easter could be on the horizon for much of Northern BC as old man winter continues to hang around.

The white stuff could fall in places like Vanderhoof between tonight and Friday.

“We’ve got a forecast for up to 15 to 20 centimetres and we usually want to nail down those details about 24 hours before leading up to an event, the warning is out and it should start later today,” says Jennifer Hay, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

“It’s going from Smithers to Prince George late tomorrow morning and then to McBride and Valemount later in the day and then it’s into Alberta for most of Friday, so we have 15 to 20 over on the BC side and they are expecting 10 to 25 on the Alberta side.”

If you plan on travelling this weekend, you might encounter some unpleasant conditions.

“So it’s coming in out of the west and going from the west and sinking down to the southeast and potentially it will move into southern BC and we’re also expecting some brisk winds, so travel could be dangerous.”

The remainder of the Easter weekend forecast will see temperatures above the freezing mark and below seasonal overnight lows.

Temperatures are expected to rebound early next week daytime high between plus four and nine degrees expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.