Both graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Northern BC can expect to see a two percent increase in their tuition fees in the near future.

The rise is in response to higher projected expenses for the school such as the cost of living, explains Provost and Vice President, Academic, Dan Ryan.

“We look at all the increase in costs, we put them all into our model, what we do is we say ‘if we’re going to do all the things that we want to do, this is what the projected deficit or surplus might look like’,” he says.

“So, for this year, the projected surplus or deficit was $4 million.”

Anyone going for their master’s degree in Integrated Wood Design will see the increase later, starting January 2019.

The adjustments, although subtle in most cases, will accumulate enough extra income to cover additional costs and avoid a deficit.

“By going through that planning process, we reduced our costs in certain areas, we looked at some projections with respect to our increases in enrollment and eventually what we did was we got to a place where our budget was then balanced,” Ryan explains.

Projections Ryan pinpoints show an increase in domestic and international enrollment.

The highest increase in terms of percentage is for the Northern BC Graduate Students’ Society at an 80% jump. It will bring the cost up from $33.33 to $60 per semester. This increase was proposed by the student government and passed following a referendum.

