School District 91 (SD91) has received a financial boost from the Ministry of Education.

As per a new provincial investment, SD91 will receive nearly $600,000 in upgrades to school environments and to replace old buses.

The district will see more than $467,000 go towards HVAC system upgrades at Grassy Plains Elementary Junior Secondary School, and electrical improvements at Nechako Valley Secondary.

One bus is set to be replaced for the Nechako Lakes District according to a government release, ecilpsing more than $130,000.

SD91 is one of several districts involved with BC’s $198 million maintenance funding.

