Concerns over disruption in oil supply from the Middle East are helping bring up the price of oil in North America. The price of crude has slowly gained today and is slightly down to 65.38 a barrel.

The Dow is up to 24,331 and traders are expecting some fluctuation on Wall Street. The TSX is down to 15,267. Economists are expecting a continuation of a global rally as Trump’s administration works towards more resolutions in trade differences with China. Experts say this will push tensions lower and help give more strength to the markets.

This isn’t good news for gold as the precious metal is losing its investor safe haven status down 13 dollars to 1,341.

The Loonie is down to 77.64 cents US.

Facebook shares continue to bounce around as the company is facing more criticism over its data breach drama. Shares are down 1.3 per cent.