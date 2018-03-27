Tech stocks are rallying this morning ahead of a major Apple announcement on a new iPad. Apple shares are up 1 per cent as the company is preparing to unveil an education-focused iPad and the Apple Pencil.

The Tech Sector helped give a big boost to the Nikkei in overnight trading, as the Japanese index jumped 2.6 per cent higher to 21,317 by the close. Trade war worries have also eased, giving global markets a chance to regain.

Gold is sliding as investors move away from the safe haven, the precious metal is down to 1,348 an ounce.

The price of oil is up to 65.77 a barrel.

The Loonie is down slightly to 77.69 cents US.

Bitcoin continues to slide further below $8,000 US. This comes after Twitter announced a ban on the promotion of new cryptocurrencies on its social media platform.