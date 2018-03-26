An extra $0.25 from Carbioo six-pack products will be going into reforestation.

The Cariboo Cares campaign was originally held September 2017 following the disastrous wildfire season.

“We’ve decided to do it again, it was very successful,” explains Pacific Western Brewing Northern BC Manager Kyle Sampson.

“We will be planting a ton of trees, putting a lot of money towards that, and we’ve got a plot of land with some of that reforestation down near 100 Mile House that we’re going to be reforesting this spring.”

The 25 cents is in addition to the regular funding for reforestation, where partial proceeds of all Cariboo products goes into the green initiative.

“We really believe in reforestation and planting trees and the province that we call our home province,” Sampson says.

“So just to enhance that program that we already run, that’s kind of the inspiration, what drives us. We want to plant as many trees as we can and make as much of a difference in our province as we can.”

Cariboo Cares runs throughout April.