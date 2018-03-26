A sly fox caught on video of an attempted cell phone theft was shared Sunday evening on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Photographer Shea Kadar works at Barkerville Gold at the QR Site and says that everyone he has shown the video to has laughed and loves it.

“I’ve held onto the video long enough and always get some good reactions from peope,” says Kadar.

“So when I sent it to AFV I kind of had a good feeling that it was going to make the cut, but I wasn’t sure because I sent it actually a few months ago and talked to people at AFV every now and then. I’ve just been waiting for them to say that it was going to be on the show and now I’ve got confirmation that it’s actually going to be on the show. I was pretty happy.”

The funny footage was taken when Kadar had decided to capture video of the red fox that was usually found hanging around the mill site.

He says that after putting his phone down in between a couple of rocks, hitting record, and giving the fox some space, the fox ran up and grabbed his phone resulting in a pursuit up a hill.

He was luckily able to retrieve and find his phone abandoned by the fox in a bush.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now