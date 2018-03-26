A 35-year-old man has died from a fatal incident occurring in Vanderhoof on Sunday night.

Before 7PM, police were called to help BC Ambulance and Search and Rescue crews after responding to a snowmobile crash, resulting in the death of the man.

A 20-year-old woman was also found at the scene with critical injuries.

She was later taken to hospital, but is in stable condition as reported by Mounties.

The investigation is on-going, but officials have confirmed neither of the snowmobilers were wearing helmets at the time.