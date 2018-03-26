UPDATE – 10:45AM:

Highway 97 is expected to be closed in both directions for at least eight hours south of Prince George.

RCMP officials have confirmed they’ll be taking an in-depth look at the scene of a fatal collision between two logging trucks near Dunkley Lumber.

One person died in the incident after 8AM this morning where the two vehicles crashed head-on with each other.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says no detour is in place at this time, but traffic crews have been called in.

More to come …

UPDATE – 9:30AM:

One person has died following a head-on collision on Highway 97 this morning south of Prince George.

North District RCMP have confirmed the fatal crash, occurring 70 kilometres south of the City near Dunkley Lumber between two logging trucks after 8AM.

The highway is still closed in both directions and no detour is available at this time.

Police have yet to determine any causal factors leading to the incident and the investigation is still on going.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drive BC is reporting Highway 97 south of Prince George is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident this morning.

The Ministry of Transportation (MOT) has confirmed a head-on collision between two vehicles occurred 70 kilometres south of the City with no estimated time of re-opening.

There’s no detour available according to the online source.

Crews are on-scene and an update is scheduled to be provided at 11AM.