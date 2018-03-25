A team from the BC Children’s Hospital regularly makes its way to Prince George to provide care for children and adolescents.

“Families are very appreciative when you can come in closer to their home community and it decreases the burden that travel puts on overall family life,” says BC Children’s Hospital Dietician Kirsten McFadyen, who travels to support kids in PG.

“It’s nice for us because we get to meet the entire family a lot of times and other caregivers.”

The highlighted topic for the month of March is kidney and nutrition awareness. Tips they convey to kids include getting your blood pressure checked every year, limiting your sodium intake, and maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle.

“Kidney disease, we know, can affect nutrition and lifestyle in a number of ways,” McFadyen explains.

“This includes decreasing your appetite, causing you to dislike foods that you previously enjoyed, along with causing physical changes like slowing your growth and it may cause unhealthy bones.”

The team will next appear in Prince George on April 20th.