Climb for Cancer Committee Chair David Duck (left), and Mayor Lyn Hall (right) | Courtesy Elaine Meisner

The Climb for Cancer officially has its own day in Prince George.

Mayor Lyn Hall delivered the official proclamation Friday afternoon, giving the event April 21st.

The fundraiser challenges teams and individuals to Climb the Cutbanks to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Kordyban Lodge. The Lodge has been referred to as a “refuge, an oasis” by one former guest, as the facility offers support, accommodation, and food.

Since opening in March 2013, over 5,000 people have received care at the Kordyban Lodge.