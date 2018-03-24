A new provincial judge has been named for the Northern region.

Judge Peter McDermick received his bachelor of laws from the University of British Columbia in 1996. His career started as a securities solicitor and served as Crown counsel, before launching his own criminal law practice in 2010. He is in leadership and mentorship positions with law community organizations including the Fraser Valley Criminal Law Association, the Law Students Legal Advice Program, and the Criminal Defence Advocacy Society.

McDermick will fill the position effective April 9th, 2018.