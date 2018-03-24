People in Northern BC and across the world are being encouraged to kill the power on anything using energy tonight from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

This is for Earth Hour as people look to save energy by turning off lights, powering off electronics, and reduce the heat.

“Lots of people try to reduce their consumption of power and a lot of people in Prince George do turn off their lights for that one hour,” explains REAPS Spokesperson Terri McClymont.

“Then they’ll get together for maybe a candlelight dinner or board games. There are a lot of different initiatives people are taking.”

It should not just be one hour of the year people think about the Earth, though, says McClymont as she explains year-round solutions to saving energy.

“Changing your light bulbs, using smart power strips so you can turn off all of your computers and electronics with the switch of a button, purchasing energy-efficient appliances, looking at your heating expense, put on an extra sweater and turn down the thermostat a couple degrees.”

This is the 11th straight Earth Hour.