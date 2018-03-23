Drive BC says Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions near Prince George.

The highway was closed for most of the day south of the city due to a fatal accident, according to North District RCMP.

After 7AM this morning, two vehicles collided with each other due to icy conditions at the intersection of 97 and Damms Road, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was later reduced to single-lane alternating traffic before full re-opening at 5PM this evening.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the North District RCMP at (250) 561-3166, the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3321, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.