The PeeWee Bears wrestle for a provincial title fell short Thursday night in the Kootenays.

Vanderhoof settled for the silver medal at the 2018 BC PeeWee Tier-Four Hockey Championships in Windermere Valley.

The team lost in the gold medal match to Kimberley, being shut out by a final score of 7-0.

They finished second overall in the round-robin stage with a record of 3-1-1.