Old man winter left Vanderhoof with a skiff of snow on Thursday night.

The northern BC region was under a snowfall warning for much of the day but accumulation totals fell well short of expectations.

“The Prince George area saw about four centimetres recorded last night so not a huge snow amount there and we’re looking at the main snow already moving through,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

The weekend will see below seasonal temperatures hovering around the freezing mark with more wet rain and flurries expected Saturday and Sunday.

“There are going to be some flurries going over to rain showers potentially for tomorrow, the temperatures will be just keeping above freezing as we’re looking at a high of plus two in Prince George and near Smithers a high of plus four with rain showers and flurries possible but not quite what we had been seeing.”

The heaviest amounts of snow from Thursday were recorded in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District with twelve centimetres.

Despite the spring-like conditions the past couple weeks, Charbonneau states we’re still very much in the shoulder season.

“Normal temperatures for this time of year, the highs are around seven with the lows around minus four and even with normal conditions you can expect basically rain and snow with that possible profile.”

A snowfall warning is still on for Highway 97 at the Pine Pass, it’s expected to ease off later today.

For the latest road conditions, check Drive BC.