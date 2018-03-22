A major grocery store in Prince George was subjected to an armed robbery according to the Prince George RCMP.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Ferry Avenue just after 5:30 PM when a disguised man sprayed two employees with bear mace and took off with some cash.

According to police, the suspect left the store and fled in a small dark-coloured sedan before the local detachment arrived.

Efforts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful so far.

He can be described as:

White

Approx. 35-40 years old

Short dark hair with a little grey

Stubble for a beard

Dark clothes with sunglasses

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now