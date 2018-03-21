Vanderhoof native Alison Desmarais has been awarded the 2017 Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport.

Desmarais, 21, is a Metis short track speed skater on the Canadian Short Track National Development Team currently juggling medical school, where she is studying for her Kinesiology degree, and coaching skating at the Calgary Speed Skating Club. This is on top of her time last year volunteering for the Aboriginal Choice Elementary School in Prince George and working towards the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

“I’m very honoured to get this award. There were lots of recipients who did amazing things in sport and in the Aboriginal community,” she says.

“It’s so special for me to be recognized in both the pursuits I put into my sporting career but also the roots I have and my background.”

The award recognized 12 Aboriginal athletes under the age of 25 who achieve excellence in their sport while also committing to higher education and being a role model in, and out, of athletics.

“I am impressed and inspired by the dedication these young athletes have demonstrated to achieve the 2017 Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement.

“As outstanding athletes and community leaders, this year’s recipients truly represent British Columbia’s best and brightest. We are proud to offer the training and development support that enables Aboriginal youth to reach this level of accomplishment. Congratulations!”