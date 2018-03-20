Vanderhoof Minor Hockey sits in second place at the BC Midget Tier Four Hockey Championships.

The Bears finished the round robin stage with a record of 2-1 after defeating the Chase Broncos 9-7 and the Mission Stars 6-5 on Monday.

They lost 9-3 on Sunday to the host Houston Flyers to begin the four-team tournament.

Vanderhoof will square off against Chase in the second semi-final this evening, 7PM at Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

The first semi-final will feature Houston and Mission at 4PM.

The winners will meet in the gold medal match, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 1PM.