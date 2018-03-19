A recent Ipsos poll, commissioned by Emergency Management BC, shows Interior and Northern BC residents are most concerned about wildfires and floods when it comes to hazards. In the North, wildfires are most worrisome to 77% of residents who answered the survey.

Preparing an emergency kit is recommended despite just four in 10 British Columbians reporting they have one in their and only three in 10 have a kit at work or home.

Prince George Fire Centre Communications Specialist Amanda Reynolds lists items that should be put in an emergency kit.

“Water for each person, making sure you have a change of clothes, a flashlight and extra batteries, first aid kit, a personal identification card, personal hygiene items, any important documents,” she says.

“If you do have a pet, make sure that your kit has some pet food and supplies.”

In terms of an emergency plan, 54% of respondents say they have drawn one up but only 13% have finished it. Reynolds says they would like to see more people complete one.

“Any form of hazard brings its risks and people are on an elevated state, and just having that preparedness plan helps people organize so when they are ready to leave they know that they’ve ensured all their important documents and that they are ready to leave if, and when, because it could come really fast.”

The provincial government has any available information needed as wildfire season approaches including fire bans and restrictions, open fire regulations, and wildfire prevention.

Wildfire season begins April 1st.