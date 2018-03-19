School District 91 in Vanderhoof and the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative are teaming up on a number of programs to assist with the recovery of the Nechako White Sturgeon.

Their latest program is “The Storm Drain Painting Project” where students from Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, and Fort St James are painting sturgeon and salmon pictures at storm drains.

This comes on the heels of their Juvenile Sturgeon Release at Riverside Park in Vanderhoof.

“The children growing up here are going to be the stewards of the watershed in the coming years and they need to know about Nechako White Sturgeon and their role in the environment and the ecosystem,” says Michelle Roberge, Coordinator.

She further explains what the project is all about as the students from across the area get their hands dirty for the very first time.

“It involves students going around the community with paint brushes in hand and a stencil and simply painting a sturgeon and a salmon actually at storm drain and this is simple visual awareness and education.”

Roberge says this is fun for the kids who feel they are having a direct impact on habitat protection.

The Nechako White Sturgeon Curriculum Program has resources available including lessons on sturgeon biology, ecology, and Nechako Watershed.

For more on the curriculum, click here.