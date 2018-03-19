A radio tower within the District of Vanderhoof is still being assessed since falling to the ground more than two weeks ago.

Valley Country AM’s main transmitter came tumbling down due to an accident involving district snow removal contractors.

Workers appeared to have made contact with the guywire, which caused the tower to collapse.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

VISTA Radio, Valley Country’s parent company, is continuing to work on the situation.

Valley Country is being broadcast through its sister station, 95.9 the GOAT, until repairs get underway.

Listeners can also download and listen via the Radio Player Canada App on your smart phone.