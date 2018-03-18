The College of New Caledonia was proudly represented at the Western Canadian Business Competition.

Four business students competed to find solutions to simulated business scenarios with CNC placing third.

“We had to run a business for the weekend, we were Drones and Cameras,” explains Malerie Kelly, who was the VP of Marketing for the CNC team.

“We had to run the simulation and we had to deal with marketing costs, research and development, and all these different aspects.”

The competition, according to Kelly, was as close to a real business meeting as you can get.

“You get to go and talk in front of the judges but they were our Board of Directors,” she says.

“We had to represent our company to the fullest and we had to meet various expectations such as earnings per share or image rating of our product and it was just getting our best knowledge of what we can of our company and presenting it to the fullest.”

The competition ran from March 9th to 11th and the Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.