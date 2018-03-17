A familiar face has been named the new Vice President Research and Graduate Programs at the University of Northern BC.

Dr. Geoff Payne is a founding faculty member of the Northern Medical Program and has been with the school since 2004.

“We’ve certainly been doing some great things with the university research community at large,” he says.

“Over the next year, we’re going to continue to look at how we’re doing things, capitalize on a number of the opportunities that we’ve been talking about external to the university, and continue to support the research community at UNBC.”

Dr. Payne has been serving the position as the interim VP Research and Graduate Programs since September 2015 and says he will continue to build on his experience.

“We want to capitalize on the great strengths of the faculty here at UNBC and the research they’re engaged in,” explains Dr. Payne.

“We want to support students that want to come and work with those faculty, putting internal mechanisms in place to ensure that while they’re a student here and engaged in research at UNBC, that they have all they need to ensure that experience is outstanding for them.”

Dr. Payne will officially take on the role on March 19th.