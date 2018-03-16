St. Patrick’s Day is being treated to cross-country skiers of all skill levels tomorrow afternoon.

The Caledonia Nordic Ski Club (CNSC) is hosting an event known as ‘Brew-Ski’ to celebrate the holiday and local breweries by setting up beer statins along its trails.

Spokesperson John Bowes says the goal is to create a social atmosphere.

“We’re having a great season for snow this year, so as you can imagine, this has allowed us to hosts events like this a little later in the season than usual, which has been great and it’s always exciting to get involved with with a local partner too.”

He adds this is the first time the club has hosted a beer-trail, having done wine tasting in the past.

Bowes explains five check-points will be set up and the club is anticipating a big turnout.

“We will have about a two to two-and-a-half kilometre trail with four stops along the way and one up in the lodge. So the plan is to send people out in waves of about 25 people at a time.”

CrossRoads Brewery is providing the drinks, skiers must be over the legal drinking age of 19 years old, and they advise everyone participating to drink responsibly.

‘Brew-Ski’ gets underway at 1PM; for more information, you can click here.