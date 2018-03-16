The Kordyban Lodge is celebrating a milestone in Prince George, serving local and regional cancer patients for the last five years.

The Lodge is a branch of the Canadian Cancer Society of BC and Yukon, and has seen countless members coe and go to seek peace and refuge from their suffering.

That’s how patient Leo Sabulsky of Chetwynd feels after his first experience at the facility.

“It’s incredible because you come here, you have a place to be safe. You build relationships with the volunteers, you build relationships with the staff, and you are taken care of here.”

Since coming to the Kordyban Lodge in January 2017, he says it’s taught him how to be more humble when dealing with difficult situations.

Sabulsky believes other cancer patients and survivors shouldn’t have to think twice about going out and getting the help they need.

“I honestly think it would be very silly for a person decides not to come here. If you are away from home, they have everything you need and they’re very understanding especially when you’re sick.”

He claims the Lodge has the best materials for treatment the North has to offer, along with ‘well-equipped and friendly’ staff.

The City of Prince George and local residents raised $12 million to help build the Kordyban lodge back in 2012.