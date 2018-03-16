Leo Sabulsky (right) hands lodge founder Mary Kordyban a handmade quilt as a 'thank you' for the facility | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Kordyban Lodge is celebrating a milestone in Prince George, serving local and regional cancer patients for the last five years.

The Lodge is a branch of the Canadian Cancer Society of BC and Yukon, and has seen countless members coe and go to seek peace and refuge from their suffering.

That’s how patient Leo Sabulsky of Chetwynd feels after his first experience at the facility.

“It’s incredible because you come here, you have a place to be safe. You build relationships with the volunteers, you build relationships with the staff, and you are taken care of here.”

#ChetwyndBC cancer survivor ‘Leo’ thanks Mary Kordyban, founder of The now 5-year-old Kordyban Lodge, with a gift; says the service has to “keep up the good work for future residents” | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/cxITQ8dmpm — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 16, 2018

Since coming to the Kordyban Lodge in January 2017, he says it’s taught him how to be more humble when dealing with difficult situations.

Sabulsky believes other cancer patients and survivors shouldn’t have to think twice about going out and getting the help they need.

“I honestly think it would be very silly for a person decides not to come here. If you are away from home, they have everything you need and they’re very understanding especially when you’re sick.”

.@cancersocietybc’s Kordyban Lodge serves as a home away from home for those suffering from cancer symptoms; Manager Helen Owen says people come to relax, heal, & enjoy company | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/OSPGqWuu7J — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 16, 2018

He claims the Lodge has the best materials for treatment the North has to offer, along with ‘well-equipped and friendly’ staff.

The City of Prince George and local residents raised $12 million to help build the Kordyban lodge back in 2012.