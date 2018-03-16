Three men are being sought out by Mounties in Vanderhoof, all on outstanding arrest warrants for a Vanderhoof break-and-enter case in January.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 37-year-old Alfred Jones, 32-year-old Tyler Orenchuk, and 29-year-old Robbie Gibbons.

They’re all wanted for charges of breaking and entering and theft under $5,000.

If the suspects are seen, the public is asked to not approach them, but to call their local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Photo of the suspects are below:

ALFRED JONES



TYLER ORENCHUK



ROBBIE GIBBONS

