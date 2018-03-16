The First Nations community in BC is still reeling following the passing of Justa Monk.

He passed away on Wednesday due to health complications.

Monk was the first Tribal Chief for the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council from 1981 to 1983 and held the honour again from 1990 to 1994.

Terry Teegee is the BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief who says it will be tough to fill his leadership and guidance.

“For many years he has been advocating for First Nations Rights and Title as well as interest and he was a big voice in the north and he’s going to be greatly missed.”

The recent passing hits close to home for Teegee as Monk served as a mentor and a relative.

“When you have that working relationship, you just get to know and learn from him and really follow him when it comes to his leadership, he’s been around for many years and I think it’s that relationship you build with somebody over the years that you’re going to be missing.”

It’s pretty safe to say Monk’s contributions were impactful, to say the least.

“He was a big advocate for implementing our traditional governance and he was a hereditary chief and affluent speaker of our Carrier language and I think that’s going to be one of the biggest things we’re going to miss,” added Teegee.

Monk is from TI’azt’en Nation and also served on the First Nations Summit Executive.