The province’s Site C project saw three contracts approved on Friday by BC Hydro.

The crown corporation signed on the dotted line the AFDE Partnership for the generating station and spillways component of the project.

The deal is valued at over $1.6 billion dollars and falls within the project’s budget of $10.7 billion.

BC Hydro estimates about 1,600 people will be working at the generating station along with spillways works at peak construction by 2021.

This contract is the second largest to be awarded so far.

Two other deals worth a combined 56-million were awarded to a Nanaimo-based company and REEL COH.