The YMCA of Northern BC’s Strong Kids Campaign has raised nearly $19,000 since its start date of February 15th.

This includes an initial pledge of $8,000 from faculty and staff members, followed by community events, and individual donations.

.@NBCY has raised more than $18,700 for 2018 #StrongKids Campaign since February 15th; 1 of every 5 kids attending facility run camps is financially challenged, funding set to help those children | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/3ySiKTGCWI — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 15, 2018

One of whom is Scott McWalter, who says the campaign has a special place in his heart.

“Rob Traxler, who’s the board chair for the YMCA, and I have a really unique history together where when I was just a young guy in the community, he used to put all of our soccer team through vigorous boot camps. So he and I have a really strong connection and he mentored many individuals in our community, including myself, and some of the past athletes I used to play soccer with.”

He adds his time at the facility was memorable, and is grateful YMCA continues this campaign every year for financially challenged kids.

“Just ensuring that they have the support and the mentorship that they require to enjoy summer programming and YMCA camps throughout the year. It’s a privilege to give for sure.”

.@NBCY says top individual donation is more than $600 by Scott McWalter, who attended the facility when he was a young kid; money given to #StrongKids Campaign stays within the community | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/lyGXHHvR2o — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 15, 2018

Thus far, McWalter has made the biggest individual donation of $600 to Strong Kids, which runs until August 31st with a goal of raising $60,000.

The 2018 initiative update also came with the unveiling of the YMCA’s Donor Wall, and according to YMCA Manager Amanda Alexander, it’s the largest list of donors in its history.

