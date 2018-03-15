Prince George police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing vehicle from the Hart region.

On Wednesday night, a 2002 Ford F-350 pick-up truck was taken along the Hart Highway and hasn’t been seen since.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass confirms the case, which was first reported at 8AM this morning, and is now asking the public to not approach the vehicle if found.

The vehicle is described as:

Red

Chrome Rims (not black as seen in the above photo)

License plate = 604 2GF

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.