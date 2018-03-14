The Connecting British Columbia program is getting $11.3 million from the provincial government.

Northern Development Initiative Trust is administrating the project in an effort to achieve more accessibility to higher speed internet.

The project, however, will do more than just improve internet speed.

“Rural connectivity that not only improves healthcare and education delivery in small, rural, and remote communities,” explains NDIT CEO Joel McKay.

“But also creates the necessary infrastructure to support economic development in our region.”

One of the areas being helped is along Highway 97 between Prince George and Dawson Creek. Due to geographical issues, the technology has yet to be able to make it to the north, but McKay says it’s time for that to change.

“It makes a lot of sense that we wouldn’t have, quite yet, the connectivity in northern BC that large metropolitan areas with dense populations have,” he says.

“Overdue? I think you can say that, but I think it’s also just the natural progression of this technology.”

The fibre-optic route will stretch around 400 kilometres.