Prince George Police have had their work cut out for them in the last three weeks, issuing three separate drug trafficking warrants at three separate locations in the city.

On Friday, February 16th, the RCMP’s Street Crew Unit executed a search warrant at two homes in the 2200 block of Spruce Street in the VLA to find methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and two firearms.

Mounties arrested three men and one woman, with an age range of 42-51.

The next day, Saturday, February 17th, in the 2600 block of Range Road, Street Crew members also searched a home and found quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, along with several drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle, ammunition, cell phones, cash, and other stolen items.

Two men, ages 24 and 44, were arrested on scene.

Last Thursday, RCMP conducted a traffic stop where two other men, ages 41 and 34, were arrested for possession for the purpose of drug trafficking in a Controlled Substance due to amounts of heroin and meth found in their vehicle

This led to a search warrant of a home in the 1300 block of Irwin Street, where authorities found cocaine, meth, cash, and more drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The charges for the recent case have not been laid, but every single one of these incidents is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime-Stoppers.

– With files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now