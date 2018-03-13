Aspiring entrepreneurs from around northern BC have a chance to let their ideas be heard by national television producers.

A team from Dragons’ Den is travelling across the country looking for business ideas to be featured on the show and will be making a stop in Prince George.

Participants of all ages and businesses at any stage of development is being encouraged to pitch their idea in five minutes or less.

The producers will be in PG on Wednesday, March 14th. Auditions are scheduled to run from 10am to 4pm at the Prince George Civic Centre.

