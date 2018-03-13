Prince George RCMP is searching for a third suspect after arresting two in a weekend break and enter.

On Saturday, March 10th, police responded to an apartment storage locker incident on 15th Avenue. Officials found thieves stole $2,000 worth of property, including three guitars.

Two adults, one man and one woman, attempted to pawn two of the guitars at a local pawn shop. The owner refused and later learned the guitars were stolen.

Shortly after 6:00pm the same day, General Duty officers conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Nation Crescent and 15th Ave. The two suspects were arrested there without incident.

A search warrant was executed just before 8:00pm that night, at a residence on the 1400 block of Nation Crescent in Prince George. A third suspect has been identified through investigation.

Trevor Jeffrey Weaver, 34, Ashley Chantelle Paul, 26, and Justin James Klyne, 24, have all been charged by Provincial Crown Counsel with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000. Weaver and Paul also have been charged with Failing to Comply with an Undertaking.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Klyne, who is described as:

Caucasian male;

5’8″;

141 lb;

Black hair; and

Green eyes

Klyne is being consider4ed violent and should not be approached.

Additional charges were given to Weaver and Paul relating to incidences happening in December 2017. They are:

Theft Under $5000 (2 counts);

Fraudulently Obtain Food or Accommodation (2 counts);

Knowingly Obtain or Possess another Person’s Identity to Commit an Offence (2 counts);

Personate with Intent to Gain Advantage (2 counts);

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (4 counts);

Theft of Credit Card;

Possession of Credit Card Knowing that it was Obtained by an Offence; and

Using a Credit Card Knowing that it was Obtained by an Offence

Weaver has been remanded in custody and will first appear in Provincial Court on March 21st, 2018. Paul’s first appearance is today.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.