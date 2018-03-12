Thanks to the warmer weather, Vanderhoof is under another air quality advisory.

BC’s Ministry of Environment and Northern Health says affected individuals include infants, seniors, those with diabetes, and people with lung or heart disease, advising them to stay inside for the time being.

This includes an air-conditioned room, keeping windows and doors closed, and to reduce pollution sources, like smoking, vacuuming, and using wood stoves.

The public is also being asked to avoid outdoor strenuous activity and avoid any and all forms of open burning.

The advisory will be in effect until the air quality improves or deteriorates.

– with files from Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now