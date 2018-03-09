February’s Labour Force Survey from Stats Canada painted another positive picture for BC.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao says the province has picked up where they left off to begin 2018.

“BC has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.7% and in terms of employment, the province has grown by 40,200 and that represents an increase of over one and a half percent.”

In Canada, the jobless rate is a full point higher at 5.8%.

Newfoundland and Labrador have the highest unemployment rate among all the provinces at 14.0%.