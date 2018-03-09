The Bulkley Nechako Region including Vanderhoof and Smithers will enjoy a long stretch of spring weather according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures could get as warm as plus nine as we head into next week.

“Everything that I have looked at in the long range indicates that the mild weather will continue for at least a couple of weeks, I think we have turned a corner and spring is knocking on the door and it should be here this weekend,” says Greg Pearce, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Pearce expects the region to be under a freeze-thaw cycle for the next little while as the snow continues to melt.

As for the potential risk of any spring flooding to occur during this warmup, Pearce isn’t expecting any trouble spots at this time.

“Fourtanently overnight lows will either be at or below freezing, so we’ll probably go through a freeze-thaw cycle each day with the most melting in the afternoons but the overnight periods and early mornings we’ll see temperatures around freezing. Right now it doesn’t look too hazardous and of course, as we get into April and May if we get an extended period where temperatures get up into the 20’s and overnight lows are above freezing, that’s when we’ll see a much more rapid snowmelt.”