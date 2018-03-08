Finding a balance for the three is difficult, especially when it comes to environment and economy, says committee member and President and CEO at the Association for Mineral Exploration Edie Thome.

“All of the choices we make have consequences and I think that being very thoughtful and fact-based around the decisions that we’re making means that we can actually develop our resources in British Columbia very responsibly.”

On the First Nations front, a topic very familiar to Thome, this opportunity is key.

“We have the opportunity through the work that we’re doing to work with the Nations to build better projects together,” she explains.

“And to provide benefits, localized benefits, for the Nations but also for the province at large.”

A discussion paper will be available for public comment in the spring, with changes expected by late fall 2018.