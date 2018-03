BC Conservation Officers were helped by Vanderhoof RCMP in conducting a search warrant at a local residence on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018.

The BC Conservation Office received information about an individual possessing wildlife meat that was obtained out of season.

Following the search warrant, several possible charges including Possession of Prohibited Weapons, Possession of Stolen Property, and Breach of Recognizance may come as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.