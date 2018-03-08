The North District RCMP made an odd arrest on Tuesday as a resident alerted police about an unsecured load.

“A commercial tractor-trailer unit carrying large bundles of hay was thought to be loose by someone and because of the concern that it did come loose it would have caused some carnage and damage on the highway,” says Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Traffic services located the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 16 and 97 just after 2:30 PM and found the driver of the tractor-trailer impaired and was given a 90-day suspension.

The hay bale load did meet the requirements and hauled away by another unit.

Saunderson encourages the public to give the RCMP a call if they notice any suspicious activity in the Prince George area.