The 2018 Vanderhoof Air Show received a $10,000 financial boost from the Four Rivers Co-op on Wednesday.

The funding is crucial since the NDP government is not showing any financial support for the event.

“We’re not getting the support from the BC government like we had before as John Rustad is not a member of the government now, he’s the opposition, before we would just give our ask to John and he would take the letter and would go down there and come back with some money for us.”

Bulmer hopes this contribution will spur on other local businesses to donate.

“This can spur on others and be a catalyst too and the local businesses around here have been pretty darn good.”

“Now is the right time to get on because we are going to place your logo and link on our website right away and on the Facebook and then it’s going to stay on there until the next airshow comes in 2020 if businesses want the right exposure they should get on now.”

The Vanderhoof International Airshow is on August 4th, at the airport.

It will also feature a military taste.

The CF Snowbirds, the 2018 CF-18 Demonstration Team, and the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team named The SkyHawks, were announced for the show by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

– with files from Matt Fetinko and Zenga McCurdy of My Prince George Now and My Nechako Valley Now