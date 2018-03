School District 91 faded to Black for their latest hiring.

Kevin Black has been hired on as Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, replacing former Director of Finance Barbara Ross who recently moved to Williams Lake.

Black held the role in Merritt with School District 58 for the past seven years.

He has ties to Vanderhoof as his wife Diane grew up in the community and are looking forward to the move with their three children.

Black will start his new role on June 1.