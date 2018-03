Local RCMP and Emergency Services Personnel responded to a fatal crash at 6:03am on Wednesday, March 7th north of Fort St. James.

On-scene police found a loaded logging truck had gone off 100 Forest Service Road and down a 15-foot embankment causing the logs to move into the cab and trap the driver and lone occupant.

The 44-year-old man from Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP or Crimestoppers.