The second day of NorthWork took place at UNBC, CNC held the event yesterday.

Over 30 booths were set up to give students a chance to connect with potential employers and to discover what other options may be out there come graduation.

“This events about connections and getting people familiar with what opportunities there are in the field of Fish, Wildlife, and Habitat Management,” says Kevin Hoekstra, Senior Ecosystem Biologist. “Because not everyone understands or knows what opportunities there are.”

Career fairs like this actually helped out with Hoekstra when he was a student attending university.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do with my biology degree, other than marine biology, which was kind of what a lot of people think of when they are in high school, but here we are characterizing a bunch of opportunities.”

Students may not need to worry about jobs this year after the government released January unemployment numbers, BC is sitting with the lowest rate at 4.8 per cent.