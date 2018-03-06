More time is needed for a national inquiry being done by into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, according to Chief Commissioner Marion Buller.

The inquiry is touring Canada in an attempt to find why Indigenous women and girls are five times more likely to die by violence.

The two-year extension proposal is being backed by BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee.

“Quite simply there are a lot of stories out there and in saying that, this inquiry was supposed to end by the end of the year,” Teegee says.

“But they are going to need more time to gather all those interviews and stories that is much needed in this inquiry.”

Although the inquiry is not set to be over until the conclusion of 2018, more time is needed to allow for a suitable amount of stories to be told, says Teegee.

“I think it’s really important that this inquiry outreaches to as many corners of this country to hear the experiences,” he explains.

“And also find some concrete recommendations of how things can change for the better for many First Nations women and youth in regard to the experiences that they have endured for many years.”

Teegee says the inquiry is long overdue.

Northern BC hosted the inquiry in early February 2018.