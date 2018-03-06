UPDATE:

Highway 97 has re-opened near Quesnel.

After 9AM, Drive BC reported a section of the road 60 kilometres south of the City after a vehicle incident took place this morning.

Crews have now cleared the area, but it’s still unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the incident.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 has fully re-opened 60km south of Quesnel — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drive BC says Highway 97 outside Quesnel has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic for the time-being.

This is due to a vehicle incident that occurred 60 kilometres south of the City just after 9AM this morning.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, or if anyone is injured as a result.

Crews are on-scene looking to get the highway cleared off as quickly as possible.

UPDATE: #BCHwy97 is now single lane alternating 60km south of Quesnel, expect delays https://t.co/G0g0Ul4sFk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2018